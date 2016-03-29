LONDON, March 29 European equities climbed
higher in early trading on Tuesday, with the market catching up
after a long weekend while mining stocks tracked stronger metals
prices.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.8
percent by 0717 GMT after falling 1.5 percent on Thursday.
European markets were closed on Friday and Monday due to the
Easter holiday.
RSA Insurance rose 2.4 percent after Deutsche Bank
and Barclays increased their target prices for the stock.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rose more
than 1 percent as metals prices climbed, helped by a weaker
dollar which makes metals more affordable for investors holding
other currencies, and encouraging industrial profits in top
metals user China.
Shares in Anglo American and Glencore also
rose around 1 percent.
Investors were also awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's speech at 1620 GMT for fresh signals on the outlook for
U.S. interest rate hikes, after a chorus of hawkish comments
from other Fed officials.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)