LONDON, March 31 European shares fell on
Thursday, retreating after solid gains in the previous session
following dovish comments from the head of the U.S. Federal
Reserve, while French telecom stocks underperformed.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.7
percent. The index had risen 1.3 percent in the previous session
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's call for caution in
raising U.S. interest rates buoyed global stock markets.
French telecom stocks were among the worst performers after
Orange and Bouygues decided to extend
negotiations on a possible sale of Bouygues Telecom until
Sunday, citing a lack of progress ahead of a Thursday deadline.
Orange shares fell 1.5 percent, while Bouygues declined 3.3
percent. Rival French telecom stocks also lost ground, with
Iliad dropping 3.3 percent, Numericable-SFR
down 1 percent, while Altice fell 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)