* Pan-European index down almost 8 pct this year
* Orange, Bouygues to extend talks - shares slip
* UniCredit, Italian bank stocks also fall
* TUI, Carnival rise after earning updates
(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). Adds closing prices)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, March 31 European shares fell on
Thursday after solid gains in the previous session, with French
telecoms and Italian banks underperforming.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1
percent. The index had risen 1.3 percent in the previous session
after Fed Chair Janet Yellen's call for caution in raising U.S.
interest rates buoyed global stock markets.
Stefan de Schutter, portfolio manager at Alpha Trading in
Frankfurt, said the market was consolidating recent gains due to
the lack of fresh triggers which could come next week when U.S.
companies give a start to the earnings season.
French telecom stocks were among the worst performers after
Orange and Bouygues gave them themselves
until Sunday to salvage a merger between France's dominant
telecom operator and Bouygues Telecom, citing a lack of progress
ahead of a Thursday deadline.
Orange shares fell 1.3 percent, while Bouygues declined 3.6
percent. Rival French telecom stocks also lost ground, with
Iliad dropping 2.7 percent, Numericable-SFR
down 1.8 percent and Altice down 1.9 percent.
"I was selling Bouygues yesterday. These bid talks often
take longer than expected, and the longer they go on, there's
always a chance it could unravel," said Rupert Baker, a European
equity sales executive at Mirabaud Securities.
Shares in Italian banks also slumped sharply, as three
sources told Reuters that guarantor UniCredit was
considering whether to delay Banca Popolare di Vicenza's 1.76
billion euro rights issue, currently slated for April, if market
conditions did not improve.
The fund-raising is regarded as a crucial test of investor
confidence in Italian banks, whose shares have sold off sharply
this year because of concerns about 360 billion euros of bad
loans clogging their balance sheets.
"Investors fear that the recapitalisation of Popolare di
Vicenza may end up with a large portion of unsubscribed rights,
forcing UniCredit to take up a great part of it," ICBPI analyst
Luca Comi said in a note.
The FTSEurofirst has recovered from lows reached in February
but is still down by almost 8 percent since the start of 2016.
Concerns about a slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest
economy, have hit world stock markets and commodity prices.
Tour operator TUI rose 5 percent, helped by a rise
in summer bookings after the company said it was on track to
meet its annual target, while cruise operator Carnival
was also higher after a better-than-expected earnings update.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or
feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
($1 = 0.8801 euros)
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)