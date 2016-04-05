* FTSEurofirst 300 touches lowest since Feb. 26
* Peugeot announces strategy, leads auto shares lower
* ThyssenKrupp falls after Vale deal confirmed
* Italy lenders lead banking sector lower
By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout
MILAN/LONDON, April 5 European shares fell on
Tuesday to touch their lowest level in almost six weeks after
industrial orders in Germany unexpectedly dropped, with mining,
autos and bank stocks leading the decline.
Industrial orders in Europe's biggest economy fell in
February due to weaker foreign demand, suggesting a slowdown in
the global economy was leaving its mark.
Other surveys found that French business activity had
stagnated, German private-sector growth hit an eight-month low,
while Italian services grow at their slowest rate for over a
year.
"Economies aren't in great shape," said Manulife Asset
Management investment analyst Will Hamlyn.
"There's nervousness with the start of the quarter and there
are a lot of concerns about growth."
Germany's DAX fell 2.3 percent, underperforming a
1.7 percent drop for the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
which earlier fell to its lowest level since Feb. 26.
Exporters and other globally-exposed stocks were hit across
the region, with autos down 3.4 percent and mining
stocks down 3.7 percent.
The French carmaker Peugeot fell 6.4 percent after
outlining plans to revive consistent sales growth. Traders said
that, while the plan would be hard work, it could help to turn
the firm around.
"The guidance, to increase and stabilise margins from a low
base, will be tough but achievable," said Atif Latif, director
of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.
"The margin recovery story is in its infancy and we see the
opportunity for this to be the key driver ... Overall, we remain
positive."
Banks were also weaker with the sector index falling
more than 3 percent with Italian lenders such as Banco Popolare
and Monte dei Paschi leading the decline.
Shares in ThyssenKrupp fell 4.4 percent, among the
top fallers on the FTSEurofirst 300. It was down for a second
day following confirmation that Brazilian miner Vale
will sell its entire 27 percent stake in the struggling CSA
steel plant to the German firm.
The firm had rallied last week on hopes that it could
benefit from consolidation in the European steel industry.
However, its shares have been under pressure since the weekend,
when Reuters exclusively reported that Vale was finalising a
deal.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky/Ruth Pitchford)