LONDON, April 14 Weak oil prices and a fall in
the shares of Burberry and Unilever held back
European stock markets on Thursday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
risen 2.6 percent to a one-month high in the previous session,
was down 0.1 percent.
Burberry slumped 5.9 percent after the British luxury goods
group reported a fall in second-half sales.
Unilever's shares also fell around 1 percent, after the
consumer goods company posted a drop in turnover, while weaker
oil prices pushed down the shares of energy companies such as BP
and Total.
However, shares in media group Entertainment One
surged 10 percent after Bloomberg reported that ITV was
in talks with the Canadian firm over a possible takeover, even
though Entertainment One said it had not received any bid
approach.
