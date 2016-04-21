LONDON, April 21 European shares rose on
Thursday, with carmaker Volkswagen among top
performers, as expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB)
would reinforce its ultra-loose monetary policy stance propped
up stocks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index advanced
0.1 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
rose 0.3 percent.
The ECB is widely expected to hold interest rates unchanged
at record lows, but ECB head Mario Draghi is likely to reinforce
his support for its current ultra-loose monetary policy
measures, which have provided an element of support for European
stocks even in the face of weak European and global economic
data.
Shares in Volkswagen rose 5.3 percent after sources told
Reuters that VW and U.S. officials had reached a framework deal
under which the automaker would offer to buy back almost 500,000
diesel cars that used sophisticated software to evade U.S.
emission rules.
However, shares in Ericsson slumped 9 percent
after the Swedish mobile telecom equipment maker posted
first-quarter sales and operating profit below market
expectations.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)