LONDON, April 22 European shares fell on Friday
following some disappointing company news, with automaker
Daimler sliding after its results and a planned probe into its
emissions certification process, while poor sales also hit
luxury group Kering.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5
percent in early trading, although it remained on track for its
second straight week of gains.
The European auto sector index fell 2.4 percent, the
top sectoral decliner, dragged down by a 4.7 percent drop in
Daimler after its first-quarter operating profit fell
9 percent. The company also said it will be conducting an
internal investigation into the certification process related to
exhaust emissions in the United States.
Rival PSA Peugeot Citroen also fell 2.5 percent
after it was raided by anti-fraud investigators on Thursday as
part of ongoing investigations on pollutants in the automobile
sector.
French luxury group Kering's shares were down 3.2
percent after its flagship Gucci brand posted a
lower-than-expected rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday amid
a difficult environment for the luxury sector. The Kering group
overall posted lower first-quarter sales than expectations.
However, shares in Zodiac Aerospace surged 12
percent on signs of bid interest for it from Safran.
