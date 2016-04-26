LONDON, April 26 European shares advanced on
Tuesday after some encouraging company results, with pulp and
paper maker UPM climbing after better-than-expected
quarterly profits while BP also rose.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which
closed 0.6 percent lower in the previous session, was up 0.5
percent in early dealings.
UPM shares rose 7.2 percent, the top gainer in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the company said that
cost cuts and strong pulp sales helped it to report a 34 percent
rise in adjusted operating profit in the first quarter from a
year ago.
BP rose 2.3 percent. Even though BP posted an 80
percent drop in first quarter profits, its earnings beat
analysts' expectations, and BP added it could cut capital
spending further and held its dividend.
Shares in Whitbread, which runs Premier Inn budget hotels
and the Costa Coffee chain, also rose 3.3 percent after saying
its full-year underlying pre-tax profit surged nearly 12
percent.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 16 percent
companies in the STOXX Europe 600 have reported results so far,
of which half have met or beaten analyst forecasts.
Among mid-caps, Cobham slumped 20 percent after the
British engineering company proposed a 500 million pounds
($724.80 million) rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet
after warning that 2016 profits would fall.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)