LONDON, April 27 European shares were steady on
Wednesday, with markets supported by gains at sportswear group
Adidas and British bank Barclays, although
some tech stocks fell after lower sales at Apple.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat,
while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
advanced 0.1 percent.
Germany's DAX rose 0.1 percent while Spain's IBEX
progressed 0.6 percent, with Spain set for new elections
in June.
Shares in German sporting goods group Adidas surged 6
percent after the company hiked its guidance for 2016 as it
reported a 35 percent jump in first-quarter operating profit,
citing strong brand momentum.
Barclays also rose 4.2 percent. Even though Barclays
reported a slump in profits, some traders pointed to a
relatively strong performance at the bank's UK division as
helping to boost the shares.
However, technology stocks such as AMS, Dialog
Semiconductor and ARM lost ground after Apple
posted its first-ever decline in iPhone sales and its first
revenue drop in 13 years.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)