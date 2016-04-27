(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSEurofirst 300 edges up in choppy trade
* Greek stock market down almost 3 pct
* Oils, utilities top sectoral gainers
* Munich Re drops after warning
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, April 27 European shares edged
higher on Wednesday helped by gains among utilities and energy
stocks, while Greek equities lost ground after euro zone
officials delayed a meeting on the country's bailout.
Greece's benchmark ATG equity index fell 2.8 percent,
making it the worst-performing market in the region.
The Athens market fell after the Eurogroup said late on
Tuesday that euro zone finance ministers would not meet on
Thursday and needed more time to discuss two sets of Greek
reforms that would unlock new loans.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit
a three-month high last week, was up 0.3 percent by 1409 GMT.
The oil and gas index rose 2.3 percent, making it
the biggest sectoral gainer, as crude oil prices hit their
highest level for the year, driven by a falling dollar and
evidence of declining U.S. supply.
Utilities were also firmer with Germany's E.ON,
RWE up 4.7 percent and 7.9 percent respectively,
reversing initial weakness after news that German utilities will
be asked to pay 23.3 billion euros to cover the costs of nuclear
waste storage. Traders in Frankfurt said that amount was better
than some had feared.
France's EDF rose 8 percent on news the French
government had committed to unilaterally set a carbon price
floor for electricity producers in a move analysts said would
help EDF make more profits.
"This could allow EDF to get more profitable, as electricity
prices should go up to reflect the carbon price", said Xavier
Caroen, analyst at Bryan Garnier.
Munich Re fell 3.5 percent after it warned that
it expects to report a sharp drop in profits for the first three
months of 2016 and its full-year target was now looking
"ambitious"
Technology stock AMS also lost ground after Apple
posted its first-ever decline in iPhone sales and its first
revenue drop in 13 years.
German sportswear group Adidas surged 8.6 percent
after hiking its guidance for 2016 as it reported a 35 percent
jump in first-quarter operating profit.
