(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details) Updates prices)
* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 1.6 percent
* Miners and banks among top decliners
* Commerzbank sharply down after profit slump
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, May 3 European shares fell to
three-week lows on Tuesday, with Commerzbank leading decliners
after a slump in profits and miners tracking lower metals prices
following weak factory data from China.
Germany's Commerzbank fell 9.2 percent after
posting a 52 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, hit by
volatile capital markets and low interest rates.
"The numbers for the first quarter did not come in well ...
However, external factors that have also hit other banks hard
appear to be the main reason for that," said Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg analyst Ingo Frommen in a note.
Traders said media reports about Commerzbank's role in a
tax-evasion scheme also weighed. Commerzbank said
in a statement its internal systems made sure that all trades
were consistent with German law.
Europe's biggest bank HSBC, which initially gained
after it reported a smaller-than-expected fall in profit, pared
some gains and was last down 1.6 percent.
The STOXX Europe banking index fell 3.9 percent,
while the Basic Resources index was down 6.6 percent
after prices of major industrial metals fell following data on
Tuesday showing activity in China's factories shrank for the
14th straight month in April.
"I would be cautious on the mining sector because if global
growth disappoints again, then commodities could also certainly
be prone to disappointments," said Gerhard Schwarz, head of
equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich.
"The dollar is going softer and there are some concerns that
the currency is no longer a tailwind for some companies. The
results season is not bad overall so far, but I would doubt that
the earnings outlook will really improve that significantly as
expected. The impact from pricing power is still rather weak."
German chipmaker Infineon fell 4.4 percent after
lowering its revenue and profit margin guidance for the full
year saying it expected to benefit less from exchange
rates.
According to StarMine data, 44 percent of European firms
have announced results so far, of which 61 percent have met or
beaten forecasts. But first quarter earnings are set to fall 18
percent from the corresponding period of 2015.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
1.6 percent at 1,320.53 points by 1423 GMT after falling to
1,316.85, its lowest intra-day level since April 13.
Solvay rose 3.8 percent, the top gainer on the
FTSEurofirst, after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter
results, as cost cuts offset the slightly lower prices offered
by the group to its customers.
French bank BNP Paribas outperformed the banking
sector after saying net income rose 10.1 percent in the first
quarter as lower provisions for bad loans helped offset a slump
in its corporate and institutional business.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)