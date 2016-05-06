* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct
* ArcelorMittal lower after no change to guidance
* Monte Paschi higher after results
* Miners, energy share top sectoral fallers
(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon
Adds details, updates prices)
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, May 6 European shares fell slightly on
Friday, as investors awaited the U.S. April payrolls report for
more clues about the interest rate outlook in the world's
largest economy
ArcelorMittal was among the leading losers after the world's
largest steelmaker kept its guidance unchanged.
"Main focus today will be on US employment data this
afternoon," Markus Huber, trader at City of London Markets said.
"Even with the Fed appearing very eager to give the
impression that the economy is doing well and that more rate
hikes are in the offing rather sooner than later, recent
economic data has been showing a mixed picture at best.
Consequently only a much stronger than expected Non-Farm payroll
number is likely to spook markets," he added.
Economists forecast Friday's payrolls data will show U.S.
employers added 202,000 workers in April following a 215,000
increase in March, with the jobless rate holding at 5.0 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.4 percent by 0851 GMT, hovering around its lowest point in
almost one month, and was on course for its second straight week
of losses.
Angelo Meda, portfolio manager at Banor in Milan, said while
in the U.S. there have been some positive earning surprises, the
reporting season in Europe was not as strong, weighing on
markets.
Among the leading losers, ArcelorMittal fell 3.9
percent after company said it was slightly more positive about
the steel market but kept its 2016 earnings forecast unchanged.
"We believe the fact that the company is unwilling to raise
the bottom of its guidance range implies either a lack of
confidence ... or that cost savings are not coming through as
quickly as we had envisaged," JP Morgan said in a note.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena rose 4.4 percent after
first-quarter net profit at the battered Italian lender beat
forecasts thanks to lower loan loss charges, an increase in
commissions and falling costs.
"Monte dei Paschi results came in better than expected but
looking more in detail the fact that they have lost deposits and
that core capital is weaker are not that good," Banor's Meda
said.
Man Group fell 6.9 percent, hit by a downgrade by
Citi to "sell".
Mining sector stocks were among the top losers as
copper prices steadied but were heading for their largest weekly
loss since early 2015 amid on worries over China's economy and a
stronger dollar.
Oil stocks also fell by 1 percent, tracking weak
crude prices.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)