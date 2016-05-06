* FTSEurofirst 300 down around 1 pct
* ArcelorMittal lower after it leaves guidance unchanged
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls increase less than forecast
(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development) Adds details, updates prices)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 6 European shares fell on Friday,
with steelmaker ArcelorMittal and hedge fund Man Group
among the worst performers. Weak U.S. jobs data further
weighed on markets.
ArcelorMittal fell 3.2 percent after the world's largest
steelmaker kept its guidance unchanged. Man Group slumped 8.5
percent after Citigroup cut its rating on the stock to "sell"
from "buy".
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 1.2
percent as the stocks lost ground after disappointing U.S. jobs
data.
The U.S. economy added 160,000 jobs last month, the fewest
in seven months and well below the 202,000 forecast in a Reuters
poll. The weakness cast doubts on whether the Federal Reserve
would raise interest rates by the end of 2016.
The euro gained against the dollar, which weighed on
European stocks, since a stronger euro makes European exports
more expensive and competing imports cheaper.
Gains by the euro could offset the European Central Bank's
economic stimulus and curtail the effects of any pick-up in
emerging markets, said Mark Richards, global strategist for
multi-asset solutions at JP Morgan Asset Management.
"As ECB policy tilts away from assisting currency
depreciation and more towards easing via the credit channel, the
euro has strengthened. This will partially offset any
improvement in emerging market conditions," Richards said.
Among stocks gaining ground was Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, which rose 2.2 percent after the Italian bank
reported better-than-expected first-quarter results
.
"Monte dei Paschi results came in better than expected but
looking more in detail, the fact that they have lost deposits
and that core capital is weaker are not that good," said Angelo
Meda, portfolio manager at Banor Capital in Milan.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Larry King)