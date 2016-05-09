* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 0.5 pct
* Volkswagen rises after activist investor move
* Miners top sectoral loser on weak China data
* Milan underperforms, led lower by Banco Popolare
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 9 European shares rose on Monday,
bouncing back after two weeks of losses and supported by gains
in Germany and Greece, with the Athens market advancing on
expectations of progress in tackling Greece's debt burden.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.5
percent to 1,309.10 points, although it remains down 9 percent
so far in 2016.
Germany's DAX outperformed with a 1.1 percent rise,
as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it had become
slightly more optimistic regarding the German economy.
The German government last month stuck to its forecast of
1.7 percent for this year, despite a slowdown in emerging
markets, with strong domestic demand replacing exports as the
main pillar of Europe's largest economy.
Data on Monday also showed a rebound in German industrial
orders.
"The indices appear to be rising on the continued goodwill
from a 10 month-high in German factory orders figure, and the
increased hopes of avoiding a Greek calamity over the summer,"
said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.
Greece's stock market rose 0.7 percent, as euro zone
officials turned their attention to tackling Greece's huge debt
repayments, with a view to a deal on May 24.
The DAX received a further boost from carmaker Volkswagen
, whose shares rose after activist investor TCI
demanded that VW overhaul its "excessive" executive pay scheme
in order to boost profits at the company.
However, mining and steel stocks slumped following
disappointing data from China, a major metal consumer, with
Anglo American and ArcelorMittal falling 13.8
percent and 12.1 percent respectively.
China's exports and imports fell more than expected in
April, underlining weak demand and cooling hopes of a recovery
in the world's second-largest economy.
Milan's blue chip index also fell 0.9 percent, as
shares in Banco Popolare slid amid expectations of
weak first-quarter results and with its 1 billion euro cash call
getting closer.
"The moderately positive developments in Greece are helping
but uncertainty over the macro picture remains," said
ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Toby Chopra)