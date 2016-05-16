* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes flat
* Cost-cutting plans lift Telecom Italia shares
* Eutelsat, Drax slump after broker downgrades
* German and Swiss markets shut for holiday
* Morgan Stanley raises "defensive" stocks to overweight
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, May 16 European ended steady on Monday,
having recouped early losses, as stronger mining stocks offset
weakness elsewhere, with Telecom Italia a standout
gainer on the back of its cost-cutting plans.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
fallen as much as 0.6 percent, ended flat. Volumes were thin
with the German and Swiss markets closed for a public holiday.
Gains in mining stocks, which rose on the back of firmer
metals prices, supported the broader market, while miner Anglo
American also benefited from an upgrade by Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
Telecom Italia rose 3 percent, as investors welcomed a move
by Italy's biggest telecoms group to more than double the cost
cutting target in its new business plan.
"The positive surprise on cost savings would justify a
double-digit share price performance," Banca Akros analyst
Andrea De Vita said.
However, Eutelsat - which plunged 27.6 percent on May 13
after the company cut its outlook - dropped a further 6.8
percent after Morgan Stanley cut its rating on the stock to
"underweight" from "equal weight".
Drax also fell by 6.8 percent after a Bernstein
downgrade.
The FTSEurofirst is down by about 9 percent so far in 2016,
with global stock markets affected by concerns over weakness in
China, the world's second-biggest economy.
Doubts about whether China's economy is stabilising
resurfaced over the weekend when data showed investment, factory
output and retail sales in the country all grew more slowly than
expected in April.
Morgan Stanley said in a note that the uncertain outlook
meant it was a good time to favour defensive stocks.
"Although we have been cautious on European equities for the
last six months, we have not been positive on 'Defensives' as we
found them both overbought and expensive," Morgan Stanley
strategists said.
"Although the latter issue has not improved materially, the
group's underperformance creates a more attractive entry point,
we believe, in the face of a tricky market environment this
year," they said.
