LONDON May 25 European shares climbed to a new
four-week high on Wednesday, with Novo Nordisk
leading the market higher after a U.S. advisory panel
recommended approval of its new diabetes drug, while higher
copper prices lifted miners.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.7
percent in early dealings, with the index briefly touching its
highest level since late April.
Novo Nordisk rose 3 percent, the top FTSEurofirst 300
gainer, after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) body
recommended the approval of its drug that combines two of its
existing treatments in a fixed-dose combination. Clinical trials
showed the drug helped patients control their blood sugar and
did so with one injection rather than two.
Miners were also in demand, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic
Resources index climbing 1 percent after copper prices
rose on brightening economic signs in the United States.
However, British retailer Marks & Spencer fell 6.3
percent after saying that its new boss's plan to turn around the
company's underperforming clothing and homewares business would
impact short-term profit.
