* FTSEurofirst and STOXX 600 end 0.2 pct higher
* Roche boosted by trial success with cancer drug
* Banks impacted by slump at Spain's Banco Popular
(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details) Adds details, prices)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 27 European shares were steady on
Friday, propped up by the Swiss stock market and pharmaceuticals
companies after drugmaker Roche climbed on positive
results for one of its products.
The pan-European STOXX 600 and FTSEurofirst 300
equity indexes both rose 0.2 percent.
Both these benchmark European equity indexes are at
one-month highs although they remain down by around 5 percent so
far in 2016, as concerns about a slowdown in China - the world's
second biggest economy - have hit world markets.
Zurich's benchmark SMI market outperformed to rise
0.8 percent, helped by a 4 percent gain at Roche which was among
the best-performing European blue-chip stocks.
Roche got a big boost when a clinical trial testing its new
blood cancer drug Gazyva proved successful, lifting prospects
for a new medicine that will be pivotal as the Swiss company
fights the threat of competition.
Roche's move also pulled up peers such as Novartis
and Sanofi.
"Switzerland's SMI is outperforming today, mainly thanks to
Roche, after the company published positive data this morning on
an important product with multi-billion sales potential," said
Jerome Schupp, financial analyst at Swiss bank and fund
management firm SYZ.
However, bank and energy stocks
underperformed, with shares in oil companies losing ground after
Brent crude oil prices dipped back below $50-per-barrel.
Banks were weighed down as Spain's Banco Popular
dropped 8.2 percent to a record low, a day after announcing a
capital increase that prompted a 26.5 percent slump.
"Popular's capital raise may put further pressure on Spanish
banks to take additional provisions," said Berenberg analyst
Andrew Lowe.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or feedback on this,
please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan)