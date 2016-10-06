(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON Oct 6 European shares opened higher on
Thursday with the beaten down banking sector providing
the biggest boost while reports of takeover sent Osram
to a record high.
The STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 percent, rebounding
from a fall in the previous session when worries that the
European Central Bank might wind down the pace of bond-buying
before the end of its asset purchase programme hit both shares
and bonds.
European banking stocks extended their gains from
the previous session, with Deutsche Bank rising 1.7
percent after German officials said that the government was
pursuing discreet talks with U.S. authorities to help the lender
secure a swift settlement over the sale of toxic mortgage bonds,
according to sources in Berlin.
Unicredit shares rose 4 percent. Both Deutsche
Bank and Unicredit have roughly halved in value this year.
Osram jumped 10 percent, hitting a record high on reports of
a takeover offer from Chinese chipmaker Sanan Optoelectronics Co
Ltd.
Meanwhile, budget airline easyJet was the biggest
laggard, down over 6 percent after saying that its annual profit
would fall by over 25 percent this year, its first drop since
2009, hit by disruption, security concerns and exchange rate
headwinds.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)