LONDON Dec 6 European shares edged lower in
early trading on Tuesday, with commodities-related stocks coming
under pressure following a drop in prices of crude oil and
industrial metals.
The pan-European STOXX Europe index was down 0.2
percent. Italy's FTSE MIB was trading flat after
finishing down 0.2 percent on Monday following political jitters
in Italy.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index dropped
1.4 percent, the biggest sector faller, after prices of major
industrial metals such as copper, aluminum and
nickel fell 0.5 to 1.2 percent.
Energy shares also slipped, with the regional oil and gas
index falling 0.8 percent after crude oil fell after its
output rose in virtually every major export region despite plans
by OPEC and Russia to cut production.
Shares in Anglo American, BHP Billiton, Rio
Tinto and BP fell 1 to 2.4 percent.
Among mid-caps, Britain's CMC Markets and IG
both slumped more than 20 percent after UK's financial
watchdog proposed stricter rules for CFD (contract for
difference) products.
