MILAN Dec 19 European shares fell slightly in
early deals on Monday, weighed down by weaker financial stocks,
while Danone was among the top losers after warning over its
sales growth.
By 0809 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was
down 0.3 percent, pulling back from 11-month highs hit last
week.
Danone fell around 2 percent. The French food
group said it expected its 2016 sales growth to come in slightly
below its original targets due to a weaker-than-expected
performance at its European dairy business.
Banks and insurance sector stocks were among
the biggest sectoral fallers, as investors took profit following
strong gains in the past two weeks due to rising bond yields.
Miners fell 1.3 percent, tracking weaker metal
prices.
