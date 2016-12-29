(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

LONDON Dec 29 European shares opened slightly lower on Thursday with all sectors in negative territory in early deals as banking shares and miners fell.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3 percent. Volumes were subdued during the last few days of the year.

Banking stocks were among the top fallers, led lower by Credit Suisse which was down 1.2 percent after a media report saying that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the sale of $850 million in bonds issued by Mozambique by Credit Suisse, Russia's VTB Group and BNP Paribas, which retreated 0.9 percent.

Shares in Italian lender Monte dei Paschi were closed once again, and Italy's Economy Minister said the actual amount for the government's recapitalisation of the bank will depend on the lender's new industrial plan, in an interview to Italy's daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

While the broader European basic resources index declined, precious metals miners Randgold Resources and Fresnillo were the top gainers on the STOXX 600, up 2.1 percent and 2 percent respectively as the price of gold was supported by a declining U.S. dollar. (Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)