LONDON, Jan 5 European shares hovered near
recent highs on Thursday, with Britain's top equity index
hitting a new peak following a rally in housebuilders and
miners.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index, which climbed to
a one-year high earlier this week, was up 0.1 percent at the
close, while Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 was also up
0.1 percent after reaching an all-time high of 7,211.96 points.
Persimmon rose 7.2 percent after Britain's
second-biggest housebuilder by volume said sales had risen 15
percent since Britons voted in June to leave the European Union.
It posted an 8 percent rise in 2016 revenue and said profits for
the year would be at the top end of expectations.
"With solid increases in average selling prices and legal
completions, Persimmon's growth continues despite the
uncertainty around the UK's impending exit from the EU," said
George Salmon, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"With a healthy balance sheet, demand outstripping supply
and no sign of borrowing costs rising in the foreseeable future,
Persimmon looks in a strong position."
Other property-related stocks also rose, with Taylor Wimpey
up 5 percent.
The market was also supported by miners. Precious metals
miners Fresnillo, Randgold Resources and
Centamin were 4.5 to 6.4 percent higher after gold
touched its highest in four weeks on a weaker dollar.
Newly merged Italian bank Banco BPM advanced
nearly 4 percent, outperforming a 0.7 percent increase in
Italy's banking index and bringing total gains since
the stock first started trading to more than 20 percent.
Shares in Banco BPM debuted on Jan. 2 and around 7 percent
of the new bank's capital changed hands this week amid growing
demand for riskier assets and indications from analysts the
lender may beat targets set under its business plan.
European insurers came under pressure following a note from
JP Morgan.
The European insurance index fell 0.8 percent,
pressured by Hannover Rueck, which fell 2.9 percent
after JP Morgan cut its price target for the stock and RSA
Insurance, which fell as much as 2.2 percent after the
investment bank downgraded it to "neutral" from "overweight".
"RSA was one of the best performing stocks in the Insurance
sector in 2016 ... Since it has now reached our 585p target
price, we move to Neutral. Our EPS estimates are essentially
unchanged," JP Morgan analysts said in a note.
The worst performer across the benchmark STOXX 600 index was
Finnish oil refiner Neste Oyj, which dropped 5.6
percent after a bearish note from Morgan Stanley.
