LONDON Jan 18 European shares edged higher on
Wednesday in early deals, helped by a slew of well-received
company results from ASML, Novozymes and
Burberry, though shares in Pearson slumped
after its update.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3 percent
in early trades, while Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100
index gained 0.4 percent, recovering some of its losses from the
previous session when a rise in sterling put pressure on its
dollar-earning firms.
Shares in ASML gained 4.5 percent after, hitting
an all-time high after its earnings beat forecasts, while
Novozymes also rose 5.2 percent after its Q4 report.
British luxury goods firm Burberry topped the FTSE
100 index, rising 1.6 percent after reporting a
better-than-expected 3 percent rise in comparable retail sales
in its third quarter.
Germany's Gerresheimer was also a top STOXX riser,
up 5 percent after Deutsche Bank upgraded the drugs packaging
firm to "buy".
Shares in education publisher Pearson tumbled more
than 24 percent, however, on track for their biggest one-day
loss ever after the firm cut its profit outlook for the next two
years and said that it would have to reset its 2017 dividend.
