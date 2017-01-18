* Europe's STOXX 600 down 0.2 pct
* Pearson plunges after cutting outlook
* Updates help ASML, Novozymes
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Jan 18 European shares edged lower on
Wednesday as a slump in education publisher Pearson's
shares weighed on media stocks, though ASML
and Novozymes gained after robust updates.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2
percent in choppy trade, while Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100
index was flat, having fallen 1.5 percent in the
previous session when a rise in sterling put pressure on its
dollar-earning firms.
Shares in education publisher Pearson tumbled more
than 27 percent, on track for their biggest one-day loss ever,
after the firm cut its profit outlook for the next two years and
said that it would have to reset its 2017 dividend.
"Our argument has been, and remains, investors have no
visibility on what this company looks like in five years," Gary
Paulin, head of global equities at Northern Trust Capital
Markets, said in a note.
The STOXX 600 media index dropped 1.8 percent, on
course for its worst day in three months.
Pearson is "just in a difficult kind of business.
Publishing in general is suffering at the hands of the Internet
and I think they're struggling to come up with a solution," said
Jasper Lawler, senior market analyst at London Capital Group.
British satellite telecoms company Inmarsat was also
under pressure, down 4.6 percent and among the biggest STOXX
fallers after JPMorgan cut its rating on the stock to "neutral"
from "overweight".
"The near-term story seems clouded by ongoing legacy
pressures, a slower than hoped ramp up in Aviation revenues and
rising GX/aviation investment needs," analysts at JPMorgan said
in a note.
Elsewhere, however, well-received company updates helped
shares in chip-making equipment manufacturer ASML gain
5 percent, hitting an all-time high after its earnings beat
forecasts. Biotech firm Novozymes also rose 2.8
percent after its Q4 report.
Fish farmer Marine Harvest was up 4 percent after
its fourth quarter earnings beat forecasts.
Germany's Gerresheimer was the top STOXX riser, up
6.3 percent after Deutsche Bank upgraded the drugs packaging
firm to "buy".
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)