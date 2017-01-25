(ADVISORY - Follow European and UK stock markets in real time
* STOXX 600 index ends up 1.3 percent
* Germany's DAX hits highest for 20 months
* Italy's FTSE MIB hit by election concern
* Logitech leads after solid update
* Banco Santander boosts banking index
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 25 European shares rose
sharply on Wednesday, boosted by strong earning updates from
Logitech and Banco Santander, with the STOXX
600 scoring its biggest one-day gain for 11 weeks.
The benchmark index rose 1.3 percent and Germany's DAX
rose 1.8 percent to its highest since May 2015,
underpinned by gains in Deutsche Bank as investors
welcomed the possible listing of its asset management arm.
Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.4 percent. The index came
off highs after the Constitutional Court changed a contested
electoral law, allowing a new system based on proportional
representation that could mean early elections this year.
One broker said the market was pricing in expectations that
no party would be strong enough to win a parliamentary majority
and that would clog up the progress of much-needed reforms.
The banking index rose 3 percent, the top riser in
the STOXX 600, boosted by Santander and Deutsche, up 4 percent
and 5.7 percent respectively. Italian banks also soared, despite
the court ruling, with UniCredit up 8.9 percent.
Santander reported a 4-percent rise in 2016 net profit as
improved results in Brazil helped offset a weak performance in
Britain. Its shares hit their highest since August
2015 and helped Spain's IBEX index rise 1.7
percent to its highest level for more than a year.
"The earnings outlook for European banks has improved in the
past months, with a recovery in economic growth and the interest
rate environment supporting sentiment," BNP Paribas Fortis chief
economist Koen De Leus said.
"European shares look relatively attractive on valuation
grounds and a weaker euro is good for the region's exporters. I
am positive on the market's outlook and company earnings," he
said.
The broader stock market was boosted by several individual
companies reporting solid results.
Logitech hit its highest since late 2008, rising 15.5
percent after reporting a jump in quarterly earnings and raising
its outlook. It also recorded a forecast-beating 13-percent rise
in sales, the highest in its 35-year history.
Britain's WH Smith rose more than 7 percent after
saying it expected full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead
of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business
over the Christmas period.
BT Group edged 0.2 percent lower, stabilising after
losing a fifth of its value in the previous session after
cutting its forecasts.
Chilean mining firm Antofagasta rose 4 percent to
its highest since early 2014 after saying that output at its
Centinela mine and additional copper from two new operations
drove up its 2016 production.
However, Wednesday was not a good day for some companies.
Restaurant Group, operator of more than 500
restaurants and pubs in Britain and owner of the Frankie &
Benny's chain, fell 13.3 percent after news that sales fell last
year and that a minimum wage hike would drive up costs in 2017.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)