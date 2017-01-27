LONDON Jan 27 It is time to buy European bank
shares again, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's European
strategists said on Friday, on expectations that the "reflation"
trade, which had paused in recent weeks, is set to pick up
again.
European banking stocks saw a turnaround in their fortunes
in the second half of last year on the back of a steepening
yield curve as central banks backed off from policies that had
pushed interest rates to record lows and pressured profitability
at banks.
The sector is up nearly 50 percent from a 5 1/2 year
low hit in 2016.
"With positioning not yet a concern we see room for another
leg to the Banks rally in Europe," BAML's European strategists
said in a note.
The rally in banks has been fueled by U.S.-led hopes of
governments spending more on infrastructure, sparked by the
election of President Donald Trump who has also pledged to cut
taxes, which have all stoked inflation expectations and sent
bond yields higher.
BAML's European strategists said that the banking sector's
returns are most highly correlated to rising rates and inflation
expectations, and emphasized their preference for banks exposed
to higher dollar rates, stronger capital markets and Italy,
where a clean-up of the banking system is underway.
On the flipside, BAML strategists recommended investors
avoid "markets with potential trap doors", such as the UK, Spain
and Germany.
BAML also cut its exposure to European media and
added that they would avoid such sectors which are a negatively
correlated to rising inflation, especially in the UK.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)