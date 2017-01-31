LONDON Jan 31 European shares steadied in early
trading on Tuesday as a rally in companies such as British
online supermarket Ocado on strong results was offset
by weaker firms like UPM-Kymmene and Givaudan following their
updates.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was trading 0.08
percent higher by 0828 GMT, after falling more than 1 percent in
the previous session. It has gained 0.4 percent so far in
January after rising in the previous two straight months.
Ocado shares traded nearly 7 percent higher, the top gainers
in the STOXX 600 index, after reporting a 3.3 percent
rise in full-year core earnings and saying that it was well
positioned for growth.
However, Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan
slipped 5 percent after posting weaker-than-expected net profit
in 2016 and proposing a dividend below expectations, as slowing
demand in emerging markets made underlying sales growth ease
towards the end of the year.
UPM-Kymmene was down 8.3 percent, the biggest
faller in the STOXX 600 index, after the Finnish pulp and paper
maker gave a cautious outlook for this year. The company,
however, reported its quarterly profits slightly above market
forecasts.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Dominic Evans)