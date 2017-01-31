(Adds detail on earnings and economic data, updates prices)
* STOXX Europe 600 index flat by midday
* Ocado, Alfa Laval among top gainers
* UPM-Kymmene, Seadrill slump after updates
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares headed for their
third straight month of gains on Tuesday, underpinned by a rally
in British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa
Laval after encouraging earnings updates.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was trading flat
by 1150 GMT, after falling more than 1 percent on Monday. It has
gained around 0.5 percent so far in January after rising in the
previous two months.
Ocado shares were more than 9 percent higher, the
top gainer on the index, after reporting a 3.3 percent rise in
full-year core earnings and saying that it was well positioned
for growth.
IHS Markit said on Monday that Ocado was the most shorted
European company with earnings this week.
"These strong top-line numbers will make rival grocers and
German discounters green with envy, especially when
pre-exceptional profits before tax grew strongly, implying
significant margin expansion," said Mike van Dulken, head of
research at Accendo Markets.
Alfa Laval, which has been under pressure from low
demand in the oil, gas and marine sectors, advanced 7.4 percent
to an 18-month high after posting a fourth-quarter order intake
and core profit ahead of analyst forecasts.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the fourth-quarter
results season is looking promising overall, with earnings of
companies in the STOXX Europe 600 collectively seen rising by
more than 11 percent from a year ago, following a recovery in
economic growth and a pick-up in inflation.
Other company updates disappointed, however.
UPM-Kymmene was down 9.7 percent, the biggest
faller in the STOXX 600 and on track for its biggest one-day
fall since June last year, after the Finnish pulp and paper
maker gave a cautious outlook for this year.
Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan fell around 4
percent after posting weaker-than-expected net profit in 2016
and proposing a dividend below expectations, amid slowing demand
in emerging markets.
Rig firm Seadrill slumped 15 percent and headed
for its biggest daily fall since early 2016 after saying that
talks to restructure its $8 billion debt had taken longer than
expected.
Once the top offshore driller by market capitalisation,
Seadrill's market value has plunged more than 90 percent in the
past three years, hit by a halving of crude prices since
mid-2014 that has cut demand from oil firms.
By sector, European healthcare was down 0.5 percent
after U.S. company Pfizer, which closed its $14 billion
acquisition of Medivation Inc in September, reported a 3 percent
fall in quarterly revenue.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Dominic Evans and John
Stonestreet)