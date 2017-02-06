* STOXX down 0.6 pct; Germany's DAX down 1.1 pct
* Precious metal miners up on stronger gold, Randgold update
* Well-received results support DKSH
* Italian banks back in focus as Unicredit share sale starts
(ADVISORY - Follow European and UK stock markets in real time
on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
By Danilo Masoni and Helen Reid
LONDON, Feb 6 European shares closed in negative
territory on Monday as risk-off sentiment prevailed, with a
negative note on carmakers and worries over Italian banks
leading those sectors down.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6 percent.
"European markets have really struggled to make any headway
today with investors once again reluctant to try their luck
against a backdrop of rising political risk," CMC Markets chief
market analyst, Michael Hewson, said.
Risk-off trades benefited precious metals stocks as
investors bought defensive shares and gold, pushing the spot
gold price to its highest level since November.
Gold miner Randgold rose 4.4 percent, a top gainer
on the STOXX, after posting a 76-percent rise in fourth-quarter
profit and saying it would raise its dividend.
Switzerland's DKSH soared 8.9 percent, leading
gainers on the STOXX and reaching its highest level since April
2015, after the services firm's earnings growth and dividend
beat market expectations.
Italian banks again dominated the table of European loers,
as Unicredit's 13-million-euro share sale put banking
worries back in the spotlight, and caused Italy's FTSE MIB
to underperform European peers, dropping 2.2 percent.
Unicredit finished down 6.9 percent, closely followed by
Banco BPM, BPER and UBI, which fell
between 5.9 percent and 5.5 percent.
The rights to buy into Unicredit's cash call, the biggest in
Italian banking history, closed down 18.85 percent on its first
day. The sale was set to end by March
10.
Banks across Europe struggled, with the sector index
down 1.2 percent, and Credit Agricole and Societe
Generale top fallers on France's CAC 40 index.
Auto stocks were the biggest losers by sector, with the
index down 1.4 percent. A Bank of America Merrill Lynch
(BAML) note recommending investors go underweight, preferring
the banking sector as a "reflation" play, added pressure.
"The rally in European Autos looks stretched to us," BAML
analysts said in the note. "Valuations are no longer so cheap
that investors can ignore the sector's chorus of structural
challenges."
European auto stocks have rallied 33 percent from their low
in July last year.
On Germany's DAX, Volkswagen fell 1 percent,
after Luxembourg opened criminal proceedings against the company
over its diesel-test cheating, adding to its woes after its
first big German customer announced it would sue.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)