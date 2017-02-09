LONDON Feb 9 European shares rose for a third
consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such
as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale
and oil major Total advancing after their
results.
Eutelsat rose nearly 5 percent, the top gainer in the
pan-European STOXX 600 index, after the company
predicted higher Internet and mobile satellite sales and
announced plans to buy a Viasat satellite.
France's Total was up 0.8 percent after the company reported
better-than-expected fourth quarter net profits, thanks to cost
savings that enabled it to raise its dividend, and said it was
hunting opportunities to buy assets from struggling rivals
after.
Shares in Societe Generale rose 3 percent after the bank
reported a better-than-expected net income in the final three
months of last year and said it would float a stake in its
booming vehicle leasing unit ALD.
However, gains were limited by some poor updates.
Commerzbank fell 1 percent after the German lender
said it needed to do more to get back to sustainable growth.
Germany's second-largest lender behind Deutsche Bank,
however, beat quarterly profit forecasts.
Smith & Nephew fell 4.8 percent after Europe's
biggest artificial hip and knee maker reported a 7 percent drop
in full-year trading profit, missing average forecasts, on tough
market conditions in China and the Gulf.
The STOXX 600 index was up 0.5 percent by 0827 GMT after
rising in the previous two straight sessions.
