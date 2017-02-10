* STOXX 600 up 0.9 percent this week
* Miners lead sectoral gains after strong Chinese data
* Banks have worst week since November on Italian losses
* Boliden, ArcelorMittal impress after results
(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
By Danilo Masoni and Helen Reid
MILAN, Feb 10 European shares edged higher on
Friday, ending the week in positive territory thanks to
corporate earnings and robust basic resources stocks, though
declines among Italian banks led that sector to its worst week
since November.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent
and set for a weekly gain of 0.9 percent that brought it close
to a 13-month peak hit in January.
The week saw volatility because of investor unease over how
parliamentary elections in France this spring might pan out and
the re-emergence of concerns that Greece might leave the euro.
"Sentiment today is supported by good economic data from
China, Italy and the UK ... but the week has seen ups and downs
as investors seek reassurance that Europe will hold together,"
said Carlo Alberto De Casa, Chief Analyst at ActivTrades.
French entertainment company Ubisoft was the top
STOXX gainer, up 10.9 percent after it revised its profitability
target upwards.
Stronger than expected trade figures from leading metals
consumer China buoyed copper prices to their highest level since
June 2015, in turn lifting mining stocks.
The STOXX 600 Basic Resources index posted its best
daily gains since Nov. 9, the day of Donald Trump's election as
U.S. President. The index closed up 3.7 percent, the biggest
sectoral gainer in Europe.
It was also lifted by shares in ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, which rose 9.3 percent after posting
a higher-than-expected quarterly core profit.
Swedish mining and smelting firm Boliden
contributed to mining gains, up 9.7 percent after well-received
earnings including a higher than expected dividend. The shares
touched their highest level since early 2000.
Banks across Europe showed weakness, with the banking index
down 0.8 percent as Italian banking results weighed.
Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, was the top
European faller, down 7.8 percent reporting a plunge in net
income late on Thursday.
UBI Banca fell 5.7 percent after it posted a 2016 net loss
of 830.2 billion euros. The banks caused Italy's FTSE MIB
to underperform its peers, closing down 0.5 percent.
Banks also weighed on Spain's IBEX which was down
0.6 percent.
British online takeaway company Just Eat tumbled 6.7
percent after CEO David Buttress unexpectedly stepped down.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid; Editing by Kevin
Liffey and John Stonestreet)