* STOXX 600 up 0.9 percent
* Basic resources stocks top gainers
* CRH gains on results, U.S. infrastructure plans
* Deutsche leads bank gains on U.S. rate hike hopes
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares
By Helen Reid
LONDON, March 1 Basic resource stocks were the
top performers in a rising European share market on Wednesday
after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged $1 trillion of
infrastructure spending in his first speech to Congress.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1 percent,
with Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40
outperforming peers, gaining 1.3 to 1.4 percent.
The so-called Trump trade lifted European gains once again,
with Europe's basic resources index and banking index
both up 2.1 percent. The STOXX defence and aerospace
index hit a new 19-month high, up 0.7 percent.
In his speech, Trump said he wanted to boost the U.S.
economy with tax relief, an overhaul of the Affordable Care Act
and an infrastructure push.
Meanwhile, comments from Federal Reserve policymakers
suggesting rate-setters are worried about waiting too long in
the face of pending economic stimulus from Washington raised
expectations of a March U.S. interest rate rise.
Also driving European markets were PMI surveys showing that
Eurozone factory activity rose to the fastest rate in nearly six
years.
Earnings and dealmaking also had an impact, with Spain's
Banco Sabadell, Spain's fifth-biggest bank, a top gainer, up 5.5
percent, after it said it had sold its Florida retail unit to
Iberiabank Corp for $1 billion.
Irish building materials firm CRH was up 3.7 percent
after the U.S.’s biggest producer of asphalt for highway
construction, and third biggest supplier of ready-mixed concrete
and construction aggregates posted strong earnings growth.
The firm was well positioned to benefit from increased
infrastructure spending in the U.S. in the medium term, CEO
Albert Manifold said. Shares in CRH had jumped 8.1 percent on
the day of Trump's election.
The STOXX euro-zone banking index gained 2 percent,
boosted by higher expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike.
"Financials are rising mostly because the Fed signalled a
rate hike in March is really on the table," said Jauke de Jong,
an equities analyst at AFS Group.
Banks across Europe gained, with Credit Suisse, Raiffeisen
Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Aareal Bank and Deutsche Bank
among top gainers. Deutsche shares were up 4 percent and testing
their highest levels in more than a year.
Rheinmetall was a top gainer, hitting a near
10-year high after its better-than-expected results.
ArcelorMittal was also a top gainer. The steel
company's board confirmed Wilbur Ross resigned after his
confirmation as U.S. Secretary of Commerce on Tuesday.
German plastics maker Covestro was the top faller, down 7.8
percent and headed for its worst ever day, after pharmaceuticals
giant Bayer said it reduced its holding in the
company from 64.2 percent to 53.3 percent.
Disappointing results weighed on some stocks. British hedge
fund firm Man Group was among the worst-performing
stocks, down 6.8 percent, after a weak performance in some funds
saw its fee income slide.
French industrials group Bollore was down 3.7
percent and headed for its worst day in eight months after it
posted a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter turnover.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)