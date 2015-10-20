(Adds details, updates prices)
* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX fall
* China's weakness still affecting mining stocks
* Actelion up after raising earnings forecast
* Athens index outperforms on stronger banks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, Oct 20 European shares fell on
Tuesday after reaching five-week highs the day before, as both
energy and mining stocks extended losses caused by weak economic
date from China.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index opened
flat, then lost ground to fall 0.48 percent. The euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index < .STOXX50E> fell 0.56 percent.
Traders said shares dropped as investors took profits in the
absence of anything to justify extending the recent gains. The
focus remains on U.S. earnings and the European Central Bank
meeting this week.
Mining stocks fell for a second day after China
reported on Monday third-quarter economic growth was the slowest
since the global financial crisis. China is the world's leading
consumer of metals.
"There is still the legacy of the weak Chinese data that is
hanging over parts of the market today," said Hantec Markets'
analyst Richard Perry.
Major energy stocks such as BP and Total
fell as oil prices steadied after dropping for a week. The
world's biggest independent oil trader said the market would
struggle to recover ground over the next year.
Actelion rose 3.8 percent after Europe's biggest
biotech firm raised its full-year earnings forecast as sales of
a new lung and heart drug beat expectations.
SAP edged up 0.9 percent after Europe's biggest
software group said it may surpass full-year financial targets
in the fourth quarter.
UniCredit rose 2.7 percent after reports the
Italian lender may sell some of its Austrian assets.
Satellite companies Eutelsat and SES fell
5.7 and 4.2 percent respectively after Goldman Sachs downgraded
both to "sell" from "neutral".
The Athens blue-chip index rose 1.2 percent,
outperforming the rest of Europe, as banking stocks gained after
Reuters reported that re-capitalising the country's four main
banks will cost less than 20 billion euros.
Both the FTSEurofirst and the Euro STOXX 50 remain up by
around 5 percent since the start of 2015, helped by the European
Central Bank's stimulus programme.
The ECB has pumped cash into the euro zone and kept interest
rates at a record low to bolster the economy. Traders expected
the ECB to pledge similar measures at its meeting on Thursday.
Credit Suisse's European economics team said in a note it
expected ECB head Mario Draghi to "sound very dovish" at the
meeting, preparing the ground to disclose further economic
stimulus measures in December.
(Additional reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia in Milan, editing by
Larry King)