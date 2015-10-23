* FTSEurofirst 300 and Euro STOXX 50 up around 1 pct
* Stock markets extend ECB-inspired rally
* Drop in euro buoys sectors such as carmakers
* Gjensidige surges after profits beat forecasts
* TalkTalk slumps after cyber attack on website
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 23 Carmakers were among the best
performing European shares on Friday as equity markets extended
a rally from the previous day, with investors speculating there
could be further monetary support from the European Central Bank
(ECB).
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1
percent, building on a 2.1 percent gain in the previous session,
while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
also advanced 1.2 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles Index rose 2.2
percent to outperform other equity sectors.
The shares of carmakers benefited from a drop in the euro
on the prospect of more monetary stimulus from the ECB,
since a weaker euro typically makes European cars more
affordable for overseas buyers.
Germany's DAX rose 1.4 percent, helped by a rise in
the shares of carmakers such as Daimler and BMW
.
"The DAX is a big runner today, as it typically performs
well on euro weakness," said Hantec Markets' analyst Richard
Perry.
KERING CLIMBS
The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at a record low on
Thursday. It also left the key parameters of its quantitative
easing (QE) scheme unchanged but said it would re-examine the
policy at its meeting in December.
ECB chief Mario Draghi said falling inflation expectations,
driven in part by lower than expected demand for oil, had led it
to consider a wide variety of possible measures, including a
deposit rate cut, to shore up inflation.
European stocks were also propped up by some solid earnings
updates.
Shares in Norwegian insurer Gjensidige surged 12
percent after the company reported third-quarter profits ahead
of market expectations.
French luxury goods group Kering also rose 6.6
percent after the company reported a dip in sales that was not
as bad as some analysts had feared.
However, Ericsson fell 4.3 percent after its
third-quarter revenue and profits missed market expectations,
while shares in British broadband supplier TalkTalk
slumped nearly 10 percent after a cyber attack on its website.
Nevertheless, most European third-quarter results so far
have beaten or met expectations.
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 64 percent
of companies on the European STOXX 600 index have
posted earnings this quarter that have beaten or met market
forecasts.
(Editing by Keith Weir)