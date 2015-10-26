* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.5 pct

By Danilo Masoni

MILAN, Oct 26 European shares edged lower on Monday as the effect of China's rate cut faded and some relatively good earnings reports failed to provide support.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent, after rising 1.95 percent in the previous session. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell by 0.25 percent.

"Asia hasn't really reacted positively to the China rate cut, and what we are seeing is a natural pull-back of markets in Europe," said CMC Markets market analyst Jasper Lawler.

"Probably, given there is a Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday and there have been massive gains last week, I wouldn't be surprised to see the markets chop around," he said.

Peugeot fell 2.3 percent even though it reported a 3.2 percent increase in third-quarter revenue. The stock has gained 59 percent this year.

Technology group Philips also fell after reporting results that beat expectations. The shares dropped 2 percent on reports the U.S. government objected to the $3.3 billion sale of its Lumileds division to a mostly Chinese consortium.

WPP fell 1.5 percent, although the world's largest advertising company said it would meet its full-year forecasts.

But Aberdeen Asset Management rose 3.9 percent. A Financial Times report that Aberdeen was looking for a buyer was enough to push the shares higher, although the company denied the report.

Germany's DAX outperformed other European indexes with a gain of 0.25 percent, helped by strong gains in utility RWE.