* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.3 pct
* Deutsche Bank, Barclays fall after updates
* Nokia surges after strong results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 29 European shares surrendered early
gains on Thursday after disappointing updates from companies
like Deutsche Bank, Saint-Gobain and Barclays and a sharp drop
in mining shares.
Deutsche Bank slipped 6 percent after scrapping
its dividend. Barclays was down 5.5 percent following a
10-percent drop in quarterly profits. Saint-Gobain
fell 6 percent after saying its results were hit by a
contraction in France.
"Deutsche Bank is cutting its dividend, and the story for
the banking sector as a whole is that they are going to struggle
to get back to their earlier levels of profitability, given the
amount of regulation going on," said Clairinvest fund manager
Ion-Marc Valahu.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.3 percent at 1,480.12 points by 0939 GMT after rising to a
high of 1,490.81 points earlier in the session.
European equities turned lower after metals prices extended
losses following a rally in the dollar on the prospect of a U.S.
rate increase. That would make commodities more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 2.6
percnet, the top sectoral decliner in Europe. BHP Billiton
, Rio Tinto and Anglo American fell 3.4
to 5.2 percent.
The market initially shrugged off a choppy trading session
in Asia after the U.S. Federal Reserve left the door open to
raising interest rates this year. Analysts said higher U.S.
rates might be bad for Asian markets but should support
export-oriented European companies because of a stronger dollar.
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis
Global Markets in Brussels, said that a stronger dollar hurt
Asian markets because companies there have lot of dollar debt in
the dollar and money might flow out of the region.
"But it's good for the profitability of European companies
because the United States is an important market for Europe and
a weaker euro against the dollar would further help exports. The
Fed statement prompts people to believe that the U.S. economy is
in a good shape," Gijsels said.
The Fed did not mention global conditions in its statement
late on Wednesday. When it held policy steady last month, the
central bank expressed concern that a slowing global economy
could threaten the U.S. outlook.
Nokia surged 10 percent after reporting
stronger-than-expected profits and announcing a new shareholder
return plan.
Telecoms equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent rose 9
percent even though it posted a net loss in the third quarter.
The company said revenues from its core networking products rose
and Nokia's plan to buy it was on track for the first quarter.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Larry
King)