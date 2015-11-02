* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct
* Athens' ATG rises 2 percent as banks rally after ECB test
* Commerzbank rallies as it returns to div, HSBC slips
* Electrolux down as U.S. rejects proposal on GE business
By Kit Rees and Danilo Masoni
LONDON, Nov 2 European shares had a positive
start to the week after PMI figures from eurozone countries
exceeded expectations, while Commerzbank's better-than-expected
results brightened a mixed picture for earnings season.
Traders also pointed to supportive comments from central
bankers. In an interview over the weekend, ECB chief Mario
Draghi said the central bank was ready to do what it takes to
keep its medium-term inflation target on course.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent, off opening lows touched after weak Chinese data
sparked global growth concerns, while the euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.5 percent.
"We've seen some strong German PMI figures which does
breathe some optimism back into the market," said Jonathan Roy,
advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments,
adding that investors were being driven back into equities on
the expectation of higher earnings and more liquidity.
Greek shares outperformed as investors welcomed the outcome
of European Central Bank (ECB) stress tests on its four main
banks.
Athens' ATG index was up 2 percent, lifted by gains
of nearly 30 percent in Alpha Bank and Eurobank
, while Piraeus Bank rose 11 percent and the
National Bank of Greece was up 7.5 percent.
The ECB assessment found that the four banks had a
collective capital shortfall of 14.4 billion euros, less than
the 25 billion euro maximum earmarked for bank recapitalisation
as part of the country's latest bailout programme.
"The Greek banking stress test results released over the
weekend revealed that Greek banks are doing better than expected
and consequently need less of a cash infusion than originally
thought," Peregrine & Black sales trader Markus Huber said.
Huber said overall sentiment in European stocks remained
positive amid expectations of higher share prices by the end of
the year.
Commerzbank rose 7.4 percent after the German bank said it
would pay a dividend for the first time since 2007 as its
recovery gains ground.
HSBC fell 0.9 percent in spite of a
better-than-expected 32 percent rise in pretax profit for the
third quarter thanks to reduced costs.
Electrolux dropped 6.4 percent after the U.S.
Justice Department rejected the Swedish appliance maker's offer
to settle a fight over whether it would be allowed to buy
General Electric's appliance business.
French carmaker Renault rose 3 percent. According
to data published on Sunday, French car registrations rose 1
percent in October, with Renault recovering some lost ground
while rival PSA Peugeot Citroen saw a fall.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and
Gareth Jones)