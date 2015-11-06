* Richemont falls after warning of challenging H2
* Swatch, LVMH also dragged lower
* Syngenta rises on reports of possible DuPont deal
* U.S. jobs data due at 1330 GMT
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 6 European stock markets fell on
Friday, with luxury goods stocks among the worst performers
after Richemont warned of tough times ahead.
Shares in Swiss agriculture company Syngenta rose
more than 3 percent after media reports of a possible deal with
DuPont.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by
0.4 percent in early session trading, while the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.4 percent.
Germany's DAX declined 0.1 percent.
Richemont fell 7 percent after the owner of the Cartier
brand warned of a challenging second half after first-half net
profits grew less than expected, as strong demand for high-end
jewellery could not make up for weaker luxury watch sales in
Hong Kong.
Richemont dragged down the shares of its rivals, with Swatch
falling 5 percent and LVMH 3.3 percent.
According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 52 percent
of companies on the European STOXX 600 index have
beaten or met market forecasts with their third quarter results
so far, while earnings guidance has been cut for the fourth
quarter.
"Earnings have been very mixed so far. The European markets
are looking quite sluggish at the moment, and I would be
inclined to sell into any reasonable rally," said Berkeley
Futures' associate director Richard Griffiths.
Many investors were also focusing on U.S. jobs data due at
1330 GMT for a sense of whether the U.S. Federal Reserve might
raise interest rates next month.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and New York Fed
President William Dudley said this week the United States was
ready for higher interest rates if upcoming economic data
justified them.
The median forecast for October nonfarm payrolls in a
Reuters poll of economists is an increase of 180,000, above
growth of 142,000 in September.
The FTSEurofirst and DAX are both up around 10 percent since
the start of 2015, although both are also below their peaks for
the year after signs of a slowdown in China, the world's
second-biggest economy, knocked back markets in the third
quarter.
Today's European research round-up
(editing by John Stonestreet)