MILAN Nov 10 European shares opened higher on
Tuesday, with Vodafone among the leading gainers after a strong
earnings report, although political uncertainty continued to
weigh on Portuguese stocks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.28
percent and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
gained 0.35 percent.
Vodafone rose 2.7 percent after the British phone
group reported a better-than-expected acceleration in
second-quarter revenue growth, helping it nudge its annual
expectations towards the top of its guidance.
But Vallourec fell more than 6 percent after
reporting a third-quarter loss against a backdrop of falling
demand from its oil and gas customers and said it did not expect
market conditions to improve in the short-term.
Portugal's PSI 20 index fell 0.86 percent.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Atul Prakash)