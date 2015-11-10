(Adds details, update prices)
* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.5 pct
* Vodafone rises after strong results, Vallourec drops
* Portuguese stocks underperform on political uncertainty
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Nov 10 European shares were lower on
Tuesday for a second straight day as losses among commodity
stocks and political uncertainty in Portugal weighed, while
Vodafone shone in an otherwise mixed picture for
corporate earnings.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.4
percent, giving up initial gains, and the euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.5 percent.
Shares had opened higher on the back of a weaker euro, which
makes investment in the region more attractive, but pared gains
as commodities stocks extended falls and U.S. futures pointed to
a lower open at Wall Street.
The European mining index was the top sectoral
faller with a drop of 1.35 percent, as London copper prices
moved closer to a six-year low on Tuesday amid a firmer dollar
and prolonged economic weakness in top metals consumer China.
Construction sector stocks were also weaker, with
French construction and concessions company Eiffage
falling more than 4 percent after weak domestic business weighed
on its quarterly results.
Roberto Lottici, a fund manager at Italy's Ifigest, said
expectations of central bank support were providing a floor for
European equities but recommended investors pick out individual
stocks and consolidate gains as the year end approaches.
Vallourec fell more than 10 percent after
reporting a third-quarter loss against a backdrop of falling
demand from its oil and gas customers and said it did not expect
market conditions to improve in the short-term.
But Vodafone rose almost 5 percent after the British
phone group reported a better-than-expected acceleration in
second-quarter revenue growth, helping it nudge its annual
expectations towards the top of its guidance.
Dialog Semiconductor was another bright spot,
rising 5 percent, after activist hedge fund Elliott disclosed a
2.9 pct stake in the German chipmaker and opposed the
acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel.
Portugal's PSI 20 index fell 1.9 percent as
leftwing parties looked set to oust a minority centre-right
government on Tuesday in a parliamentary vote, part of a drive
to set up their own Socialist-led administration they hope will
put an end to years of austerity.
"Events unfolding in Portugal are especially closely watched
because their much larger neighbour Spain will also be holding
elections in late December which depending on the outcome could
push the Eurozone back into a crisis," said Peregrine & Black
sales trader Markus Huber.
(Editing by Keith Weir)