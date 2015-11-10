* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.2 pct
* Vodafone rises after strong results, Vallourec drops
* Portuguese stocks underperform on political uncertainty
By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout
MILAN/LONDON, Nov 10 European shares turned
higher on Tuesday in volatile trade, supported by a weak euro
even as losses among commodity stocks and political uncertainty
in Portugal weighed.
Vodafone rose almost 5 percent after the British
phone group reported a better-than-expected acceleration in
second-quarter revenue growth, helping it nudge its annual
expectations towards the top of its guidance.
Experian was the top riser on the FTSEurofirst 300
, up 6.7 percent after it beat first half earnings
expectations.
In all, 50 percent of STOXX 600 companies that have
reported earnings have beaten or met expectations, Thomson
Reuters Starmine data showed.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent, with
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index up the
same amount.
The index turned higher after the euro hit a 7-month low
against the dollar, boosting stocks, especially exporters.
It had been under pressure from weakness in commodity
stocks, which remained among the the day's top fallers.
The STOXX 600 Basic Resources index was down 0.4
percent, off its lows, with a firmer dollar and prolonged
economic weakness in top metals consumer China keeping copper
near a six-year low.
"The central tenet of what's going on, especially in
commodity prices and the general slowdown in global growth, is
that for a long time, we have been relying on China," said
Alastair Irvine, product specialist for Jupiter's Independent
Funds Team.
"They are trying to rebalance the economy... but it's
something that's going to take a long time."
Construction sector stocks were also weaker, with
French construction and concessions company Eiffage
falling more than 3 percent after weak domestic business weighed
on its quarterly results.
Roberto Lottici, a fund manager at Italy's Ifigest, said
expectations of central bank support were providing a floor for
European equities but recommended investors pick out individual
stocks and consolidate gains as the year end approaches.
Vallourec fell more than 9 percent after reporting
a third-quarter loss against a backdrop of falling demand from
its oil and gas customers and said it did not expect market
conditions to improve in the short-term.
Portugal's PSI 20 index fell 0.1 percent but
remained off its lows. It is down over 4 percent this week.
Leftwing parties formalised a deal to oust a minority
centre-right government on Tuesday.
While the prospect of a leftist government has unnerved
investors in recent days, the index rallied off lows after the
motion presented to parliament would respect the country's
international commitments and budget consolidation.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)