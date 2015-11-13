* FTSEurofirst set for worst weekly loss since early Sept.
* Syngenta surges on reported takeover approach
* Ferragamo drops after weak results
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 13 European shares fell on Friday,
weighed down by some weak corporate earnings, although
agrichemicals group Syngenta surged after a bid
approach.
Syngenta rallied 6.7 percent after Bloomberg reported that
China National Chemical Corp was in talks to buy the
world's largest agrichemical company, although its initial offer
of nearly $42 billion was rejected.
Asked about the report, a ChemChina spokeswoman said the
company had nothing to announce, while Syngenta declined to
comment.
Overall, though, European stock markets were lower.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index slid 1
percent to 1,455.20 points. The index was down 3 percent over
the course of the week, which would mark its worst weekly fall
since early September.
The earnings picture in Europe remained mixed, with data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine showing that half of the companies
on the European STOXX 600 index have missed market
expectations with their third quarter results so far.
Ferragamo fell 7.5 percent as the luxury goods
maker described market expectations for its 2015 earnings as
being a challenge for it to meet.
Spain's ACS also dropped 4.4 percent after sales
and core earnings at the construction and engineering company
missed expectations.
Traders added that the possibility of a U.S. interest rate
rise in December meant investors were unwilling to buy up large
positions in the market for the time being. "A cautious mood is
prevailing for now," said Harry Shann at Logic Investments.
Nevertheless, Shann and others said the possibility of new
monetary stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB)
in December would also ensure that European stocks could quickly
recover from any pullback caused by a Fed rate hike.
Enrico Vaccari, fund manager at Italy's Consultinvest, added
that signs of bid activity - such as the approach for Syngenta -
also sent out positive signals for European equities.
"The news about Syngenta is a sign that the recovery in
Europe is under way," said Vaccari.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Ralph
Boulton)