* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 1 percent
* Sodexo rallies after solid update, buyback
* Today's European research round-up at RCH/EUROPE
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Nov 19 European shares rose to
three-month highs on Thursday, helped by food and facilities
group Sodexo rallying after a solid update and a share
buyback announcement.
The market was also helped by indications from the U.S.
Federal Reserve that the U.S. economy was strong enough to cope
with an interest rate hike.
Expecations of more monetary support from the European
Central Bank (ECB) next month added to that.
"Sentiment is positive thanks to signs of solid economic
growth with the U.S. economy nearing full employment,"
Alessandro Allegri, Ambrosetti Asset Management CEO, said.
"In Europe and Japan, central banks are carrying on with
easy monetary policy to support growth and this plays in favour
of stock markets."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1
percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
advanced 1.1 percent.
Sodexo jumped 10.4 percent, its biggest one-day gain since
July 2004, after saying it would cut costs further to cope with
a volatile global economy. It also forecast higher revenues and
operating profit for its 2015-16 fiscal year.
Analysts said the results were stronger than expected, with
Societe Generale also welcoming news of a 300-million-euro share
buyback.
Mining company stocks were the top sectoral gainers,
up 2.5 percent, with BHP Billiton leading its peers
after saying its priority was to maintain a healthy balance
sheet.
The mining sector was also helped as the U.S. dollar backed
off highs. A cheaper dollar makes dollar-priced metals more
affordable for non-U.S. investors.
Thyssenkrupp rose 3.2 percent, reversing initial
losses after mixed results and a cautious outlook for the year.
Brokers said that while the dividend was less than expected,
quarterly adjusted operating profits had beaten expectations.
The impact of heightened security jitters after last week's
attacks in Paris looked to be easing as travel and leisure
stocks rose 1.4 percent after falling on Wednesday.
Ambrosetti's Allegri expected across-the-board gains for
European shares in coming weeks but said some profit taking
could kick in towards the end of the year.
He said undervalued energy plays, which rose 0.9
percent, might represent a buying opportunitiy but risks
remained due to low oil prices.
