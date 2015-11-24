LONDON Nov 24 European shares fell to a
one-week low on Tuesday, with some disappointing updates from
companies such as Zodiac Aerospace and Kingfisher putting
pressure on the market.
Shares in Zodiac Aerospace slumped nearly 10
percent after the aerospace supplier posting a 44.6 percent drop
in core annual earnings in the wake of production delays at its
troubled aircraft seats division.
Kingfisher fell about 3 percent after Europe's
largest home improvement retailer missed forecasts with a 6.6
percent fall in third-quarter profit.
Altice dropped 5 percent as Next Alt, Patrick
Drahi's personal holding, said it wanted to exercise a right to
sell 7.5 percent of Altice's shares.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.9 percent at 1,487.17 points by 0815 GMT after hitting a
one-week low. It closed 0.3 percent lower in the previous
session.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)