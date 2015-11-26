MILAN Nov 26 European shares edged higher in early deals on Thursday, with a solid quarterly report from Infineon and gains among mining stocks on a rebound in metal prices providing support.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent by 0826 GMT, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session, while the Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.3 percent.

Infineon climbed 8 percent after the auto and industrial chip maker posted higher-than-expected quarterly operating result and promised a revenue rise for the new year at the high end of analysts' expectations.

Most sectors were in positive territory. Mining stocks were the top sectoral gainer with a rise of 1.1 percent. Base metals prices staged a broad-based rally after an early-week rout that pulled prices to multi-year lows.

Auto stocks were also in demand, with the sector index rising 1 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Atul Prakash)