* FTSEurofirst index up 0.3 percent
* BHP drops as Brazil eyes damage action
* Lufthansa rises after deal with unions
* Kleinwort Benson soars on counterbid
By Danilo Masoni
MILAN, Nov 30 European shares rose slightly on
Monday before a much anticipated European Central Bank policy
meeting this week, while BHP Billiton was among the top
losers after news Brazil could seek damages for a dam burst.
Prospects of strong stimulus measures by the ECB continued
to support equities in the region with a key benchmark index
just below three-month highs touched last week.
"There is still some optimism ahead of the ECB meeting on
Thursday, which is the key market driver of the week," said
Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at ActivTrades in London.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3
percent by 0911 GMT, having lost 0.26 percent on Friday, while
the Euro STOXX 50 was gained 0.6 percent.
BHP Billiton fell more than 5 percent. Brazil announced
plans to sue the owners of the Samarco iron ore miner, BHP and
Vale, for $5.2 billion in damages caused by the burst of a
tailings dam.
"The reality of the tragic Samarco tailings dam failure is
that there are still a lot of unknowns," Citi said in a note.
The broker also cut its target saying BHP's dividend policy was
coming under increasing pressure due to declining cash flow.
Delta Lloyd fell more than 7 percent after the
third largest Dutch insurer announced a 1 billion euro rights
issue to boost its capital ratio and said it would pay no final
dividend this year.
Belgium financial services group Kleinwort Benson
soared 12 percent after French private bank Oddo & Cie launched
a counterbid for the company, challenging a lower offer from
Chinese investor Fosun 0656.HK.
Lufthansa rose 2.1 percent after Germany's
largest airline signed an agreement with services union Verdi on
pay for about 33,000 ground personnel. But Lufthansa remains
embroiled in disputes over pay and retirement benefits with
pilots and cabin crew that has resulted in numerous strikes.
Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara International rose
2.7 percent, receiving a boost from Goldman Sachs, which
initiates its coverage on the stocks with a "buy" rating.
Auto stocks, up 1.2 percent, were the top sectoral
gainers.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Tom Heneghan)