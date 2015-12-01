* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.2 percent
* UK banks gain after stress test results
* Linde slumps after cutting medium-term targets
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 1 European shares edged higher on
Tuesday, with UK-listed banks gaining after none failed the
latest Bank of England "stress tests" on the sector.
Standard Chartered, Lloyds Group, Royal
Bank of Scotland, HSBC and Barclays
rose 1.4 to 2.7 percent, helping the European banking index
gain more than 1 percent, after the BoE said major UK
lenders did not have to take any action.
The BoE found capital ratios are not far from what's needed
in the longer term, potentially opening the way for higher
dividends.
"The BoE UK bank stress test results suggest the central
bank will ease capital pressures on the sector after years of
post-crisis reform," Augustin Eden, analyst at Accendo Markets,
said. "While RBS and Standard Chartered failed aspects of the
balance sheet analysis exercise, they already have plans in
place to hit targets."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent at 1,521.64 points by 0852 GMT, also supported by a rise
of 0.7 percent in the STOXX 600 Basic Resources index as
metals prices rose on the back of a weaker dollar.
The market shrugged off data showing activity in China's
manufacturing sector contracted more than expected in November.
"Overall sentiment remains bullish," Markus Huber, senior
analyst at Peregrine & Black, said.
"However in light of this week's crucial ECB meeting, Fed
chief Yellen testifying on Capitol Hill and Friday's U.S.
non-farm payroll, it wouldn't come as too much of a surprise if
investors, instead of typically pouring additional new money
into stocks at the beginning of a new month, might hold off
until next week."
Shares in TUI Group rose 3.3 percent after its
largest shareholder, Alexei Mordashov, increased his stake in
the European travel and tourism group to 15.02 percent from
about 13 percent.
On the downside, Linde fell 11 percent after the
world's biggest industrial gases company by sales cut its 2017
profit target, citing slower industrial production growth
weighing on its industrial gases unit.
However, Helvea Baader analysts said the sharp negative
share price reaction might be a good entry point.
"We think that Linde's cash flow should nevertheless improve
further over the coming years and that Linde's consolidation
story is on track," they said in a note.
(Editing by David Holmes)