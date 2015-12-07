LONDON Dec 7 European shares rose on Monday to
climb back up from three-week lows reached last week, although
Electrolux slumped after its deal to buy General
Electric's appliance business fell through.
GE terminated the $3.3 billion agreement, which had faced
scrutiny from U.S. authorities, with the U.S. Department of
Justice asking a federal court in July to stop the deal due to
concerns it could push up prices for consumers.
Electrolux fell 14.7 percent, underperforming a 0.5 percent
gain in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.
The broader European stock markets were supported by a rise
in major healthcare stocks, with Novartis advancing on
positive results for a leukemia-treatment drug, while investment
bank Jefferies increased its price target on stocks such as
GlaxoSmithKline, Roche and Sanofi.
France's benchmark CAC-40 index also advanced 0.7
percent, shrugging off any impact from a historic win in
regional elections on Sunday for the country's far-right
National Front party.
