LONDON Dec 9 European shares bounced back up on
Wednesday from a sharp sell-off in the previous session, helped
by a stabilisation in commodity stocks as energy and metals
prices recovered.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had
fallen 1.8 percent to its lowest closing level since late
October on Tuesday, rose 0.3 percent while the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.4 percent.
Oil prices climbed back up on Wednesday as U.S. crude
inventories dipped, while Japan posted rising machinery orders,
and this helped shares in oil firms such as Total and
BP to rise.
"The general reaction to the move back up in the oil price
is helping to stabilise the stock markets," said Hantec Markets
analyst Richard Perry.
Copper prices also held their ground which in turn gave a
lift to mining stocks which on Tuesday had dropped to
their lowest level since March 2009.
Ashtead was the best-performing stock on the
European STOXX 600 index, climbing 7.2 percent after
the industrial equipment hire group raised its profit
expectations.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)