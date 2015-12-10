LONDON Dec 10 European shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday, dropping to a two month low, with hotel companies among the top fallers.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 0.6 percent, touching its lowest level since mid-October. It is down 2.5 percent this week and over 6 percent in December.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread fell 3.1 percent after its results, while French hotelier Accor dropped 3 percent after it announced a new $2.9 billion acquisition.

Among gainers, Glencore rose 6.3 percent after the miner and commodities trader announced a cost cutting programme and new debt reduction forecasts. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)